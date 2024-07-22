Chargers Late-Round Rookie May Become Key Contributor This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Draft class was one of the more interesting around the entire league, giving the team hope for the future. Los Angeles has been looking to make noise this season and the team believes that the younger players can help them reach different goals.
One of the more intriguing players was fifth-round cornerback Tarheeb Still out of Maryland. Still shined while in college and is ready to make his mark on the league this coming season.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic could see Still becoming a contributor this season. He performed well during minicamp this summer and that could translate to him getting time on the field this season.
"The Chargers drafted Still in the fifth round in April. He was starting to see the game well toward the end of spring practices, a really important trait to have when playing on the inside. The middle of the field tends to be a more high-traffic area, and nickel corners must have disciplined eyes as a result. Still was making clean, decisive breaks on routes during minicamp. His instincts and ball skills were starting to shine. Still has the potential to push Taylor in the slot. He has to keep making plays in training camp. Taylor, though, brings more experience to the position."
Last season, Still posted 45 total tackles, with two of them coming for loss. He is a strong coverage player who could help the Chargers' defense become even more lethal this season.
If Still can perform well during training camp and in the preseason, he will surely see more of the field. The Chargers are high on the upside of Still and now it's time for him to show what he can do.
