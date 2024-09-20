Chargers List Five Players as Questionable in Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Chargers attempt to remain undefeated as they have their first real test of the season as they travel cross-country for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This showdown between AFC opponents could prove to be challenging for the Chargers after the release of their final injury report.
The Chargers are entering Sunday with a number of players listed as questionable along with linebacker Junior Colson who is out as he is still trying to recover from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in back in training camp.
The most notable name from the Chargers' injury report is the status of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. In their week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Herbert suffered an injury to his ankle after being sacked late in the second half of the game. It was confirmed earlier in the week that the former Oregon Duck standout suffered a high ankle sprain.
During interviews with Los Angeles media members, Herbert mentioned that his ankle is progressing but he is experiencing a level of discomfort. The Chargers do not want to enter a hostile Heinz Field environment without their lead star under center.
Another name to monitor for Sunday is the status of wide receiver Joshua Palmer who is listed as questionable due to an elbow injury he suffered in week two.
The Chargers' young group of pass-catchers are going be challenged by an exceptional Steelers' secondary that features Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh will play a lot of man coverage and it will be a considerable test to see if players like Quentin Johnston can consistently get open. Palmer's chemistry with Herbert was something that fans hoped to be able to rely on as they began to find continuity in their passing game.
During the preseason head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned that he does not like discussing injuries with the media as he tries to keep that area of expertise to his training staff. On Friday Harbaugh did mention that his quarterback is doing everything he can to make sure he can suit up on Sunday but it will all be predicated on how he feels when game time rolls around. Herbert has experience playing through injury and he did tell the media what he hopes to expect if he is active for their game against the Steelers.
“If I step foot on the field, I want to feel comfortable and know that I’m in a safe place,” Herbert said. “Understanding that there are inherent risks while playing football, but being able to defend yourself, move around and not take unnecessary hits. I think as long as I’m able to do that, then I think the game plan is open.”
