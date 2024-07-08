Chargers May Want To Consider Veteran CB To Bolster Secondary
As the Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2024 season, they will be looking to get back to the postseason. Following a disappointing 2023 season, the Bolts brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh, giving this team a new vibe toward contention.
While it may not happen overnight, Harbaugh brings credibility to the Chargers organization and the roster has already improved. However, the Bolts may be lacking in one specific area as we get closer to the start of the season.
Travis Wakeman of Sporting News believes that Los Angeles could still look to make a move to bolster the secondary. He mentioned veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore as an intriguing option for the Bolts.
"Stephon Gilmore is 33 years old and has played for a different team in each of the past three seasons, most recently with the Dallas Cowboys. But the former first-round pick has had a terrific career, including being named to the Pro Bowl five times, a First Team All-Pro twice and he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. There is no doubt that Gilmore's best days are behind him and he's probably lost a step. But he is still tough in coverage and can provide the kind of experience a young secondary is looking for."
Adding a player like Gilmore could be good for the Bolts, giving them more bodies to work with. Teams can never have enough cornerbacks during the long season so adding more depth could be beneficial for the Chargers.
With training camp approaching quickly, Gilmore remains unsigned. He could make a big impact on this team, providing more experience to the table as well.
More Chargers: Could Chargers Pull Off Heist to Land Star WR Amid Contract Dispute?