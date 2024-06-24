Chargers' Mid-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Be Relied Upon More Than Originally Thought
The Los Angeles Chargers bring back most of their core of defensive players entering the 2024 season. They have multiple stars along the defense but they also added in one very exciting rookie to the mix as well.
That would be third-round pick Junior Colson who the Bolts drafted out of the University of Michigan. Playing with Michigan, Colson was front and center for new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh,
He was very appreciative of what Colson did for the Wolverines, helping them to win the championship last season. Harbaugh knows the ins and outs of Colson's game so the Bolts jumped to the podium to take him when they did.
Travis Wakeman of Sporting News listed Colson as a player that could impact how successful Harbaugh is over the next few years. He has a very high upside and should be impactful for the Bolts.
"Getting Junior Colson in the third round was one of the better value picks in the entire 2024 draft. The Chargers needed an inside linebacker and Harbaugh found the one he coached up at Michigan. Perfect fit and a guy who could become a defensive star for this team."
If Colson can perform up to expectations, he could be one of the steals of the entire draft. He has the tools to be a very impactful player at the next level and working under Harbaugh should help.
Last season with Michigan, Colson registered 95 total tackles, with two coming for loss. He will be given a chance to make his mark on the league and will need to seize the opportunities granted to him.
