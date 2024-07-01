Chargers Mid-Round Rookie Poised To Make Instant Impact In 2024
Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, one of the largest questions was how many players from the University of Michigan would be selected by the Los Angeles Chargers. With former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Bolts were primed to take some of his former players.
Los Angeles did grab a few of them, including linebacker Junior Colson. Colson starred while at Michigan and Harbaugh was a huge fan of what he brought to the table during games.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com put together a list of rookies he believes will be instant performers on defense and special teams. Colson made the list and is expected to have a large role in the Bolts' defense this season.
"It seemed like a given that Jim Harbaugh would draft at least one of his former Michigan standouts this year, so seeing Colson land with the Chargers was no surprise. He should be in the mix from Day 1, filling running lanes and chasing backs to the outside whether it’s a stretch play or a throw to the flat. I expect him to crack the 100-tackle mark this season."
The Chargers will be relying on Colson to step up this season and he has the skills to make it happen. He is a great tackler and fills running lanes very effectively.
Harbaugh knows his strengths and weaknesses so taking him in the third round was a no-brainer for this team. Only time will tell how good Colson can become but he is expected to be a performer early on for the Bolts in his rookie season.
