Chargers’ Najee Harris getting treatment at Stanford, eye injury forces NFI start
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris made news after suffering an eye injury during a fireworks accident in early July.
While his representatives said the injury wasn’t serious, it’s still enough to keep him from taking part in practices during the early portion of training camp.
According to general manager Joe Hortiz, Harris has been receiving treatment at Stanford and will likely be on then Non-Football Injury list.
Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason that could pay him up to $9.25 million if he hits all his incentives. Before joining Los Angeles, Harris spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he recorded at least 1,000 yards in each season.
With the Chargers, he will have a tougher time racking up the yardage thanks to the presence of Omarion Hampton, their first-round pick out of North Carolina. Hampton, could firmly assert himself as the lead back, especially with Harris being out to kick off camp.
