Chargers News: 2023 PWFA All-Rookie Teamer Gets Real About Jim Harbaugh Hire
Former second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu broke out last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, helping to earn him a spot on the All-Rookie team. Tuipulotu gives the Bolts another solid piece to the defensive front as they look to rebound from a poor season.
Now with head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, Tuipulotu knows the expectations are increased. He gave his reaction to the hiring of Harbaugh while talking with Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
"I was excited. But I wasn't too excited because we still have to do what we need to do to win. I'm not saying this in a bad way, but because we have a new coach, the players still have to do their part, too, to win games. That's where I'm at."
Tuipulotu posted 53 total tackles and 4.5 sacks last season. But what stuck with him the most was the losing. He reflected on how tough a year it was.
"Yeah, it was pretty tough. It kind of gave me flashbacks of my sophomore year at USC. We had a bad record like that and yeah, it's not a good thing, it's not a good feeling. You question a lot of stuff when you're losing even though you shouldn't. But sometimes it just happens just because you're losing so much. But I think we just keep building. I mean, we hit the rock bottom, so the only way is up now."
Entering year two, Tuipulotu is looking to produce even more. But more importantly, help the team win games. If he can get his numbers while also helping to drive home wins, it will be a successful season for the former USC Trojan.
