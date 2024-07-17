Chargers News: All 31 Rookies Attending Training Camp Next Week
The Charger veterans may report to training camp in a week, but the Charger rookies are set and ready to go for the first-ever training camp of their careers. All 31 rookies have reported to the training camp, which commenced on Tuesday, and the list of players is as follows:
- OT Joe Alt
- WR Ladd McConkey
- LB Junior Colson
- DT Justin Eboigbe
- CB Tarheeb Still
- CB Cam Hart
- RB Kimani Vidal
- WR Cornelius Johnson
- WR Brenden Rice
- OL Karsen Barnhart
These rookies are only a few who are set to make some noise and show up and show out for their first professional training camp. All these players were drafted to Los Angeles for a reason. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has a plan in play, and he believes he has the right pieces to perfect his style of play.
Only a certain number of players, including Alt and McConkey, will be guaranteed a spot on the roster; however, the majority of the rookies will either fight for a starting spot, a depth spot, or compete for the final spot on the team. For some, it's the start of a successful and long career; others hope to be around for the rest of the season.
Veterans will report to camp on July 23, but in the meantime, they'll look to take advantage of the time they have in front of them with no veterans around.
