Chargers News: Alum of Both Harbaugh Brothers Unpacks Differences Between Jim, John
The Los Angeles Chargers-Baltimore Ravens connections have become impossible not to notice since Jim Harbaugh took over as the Chargers' new head coach. Not only is Jim the brother of Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh, but the Chargers have also added several former Ravens to the team. This includes offensive coordinator Greg Roman, tight end Hayden Hurst, running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, and center Bradley Bozeman.
Bozeman is one of these players now who have played under both Harbaugh brothers, having spent three years in Baltimore and then signing with the Chargers this past offseason. Bozeman has now been with Harbaugh and the Chargers for several months but has not yet noticed too many stark differences between the Harbaugh brothers.
"I haven't been able to nail that one down yet [laughs]," Bozeman said, via Chargers.com's Eric Smith. "I know that Jim played the game at a professional level so maybe some of the viewpoints change a little. But other than that, I think they're both great coaches. I'm excited to have played under both of them and are excited to see what we can do this season."
Bozeman's tenure with the Chargers is still in its early stages, and there's a good chance he will be able to distinguish more differences between the two brothers once the regular season is underway.
Overall though, Bozeman notes the most important thing is that the two brothers are both good coaches, with John a Super Bowl champion and Jim and CFP National Champion. There's a reason the two have been coaching at the college and NFL level for so long and have been effective in doing so.