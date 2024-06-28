Chargers News: Biggest X-Factors For Bolts Offense Revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering the 2024 season looking to make some noise after missing out on the postseason last year. They brought in Jim Harbaugh to be the new head coach, giving them a new buzz around the organization.
Los Angeles will have a different feel to them this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Chargers will be relying on multiple young players and guys coming off injuries. But they are hopeful that they have the right group together.
ESPN put together projections for each NFL team and listed the X-factors for the Chargers. Within, the wide receivers were listed for the Bolts heading into 2024.
“Receivers Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer. The Chargers jettisoned Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, setting their sights on the future at wide receiver. It made sense for the long term. But if Palmer doesn’t ascend and McConkey can’t adapt quickly, it’s hard to imagine how threatening the Chargers’ passing game can be — even with QB Justin Herbert — in the immediate.”
Rookie Ladd McConkey will be one of the biggest pieces to this team this season. If he can perform up to expectation, the Chargers offense should be able to produce well.
While it won't all be on him, he is the big acquisition this offseason in the wide receiving core. Having star quarterback Justin Herbert should help things but there will be pressure on players like McConkey. Los Angeles is aiming to build out a solid offense but only time will tell if they can make it happen on the field.
