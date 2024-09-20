Chargers News: Bolts Could Get Back Two Offensive Weapons Soon
The Los Angeles Chargers have had an exceptional start this season, winning their first two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.
Much of the credit for this has been given to the Chargers' defense, which has seen vast improvements since last season. In fact, LA's defense is ranked first in numerous categories, including total points allowed (13), success rate allowed (30.6%), and opponents' red zone plays (920).
At the moment, the offense has been operating effectively but hasn't really stood out compared to other teams. Fortunately, it looks like quarterback Justin Herbert is about to get two of his best weapons back.
According to a report from Kris Rhim of ESPN, wide receivers Joshua Palmer and DJ Chark Jr. have been seen working off to the side during practice.
This coincides with head coach Jim Harbaugh telling reporters that Chark will "be back soon" and is a "heck of a player."
This is great news for Herbert and the Chargers since it gives them more options than just running back J.K. Dobbins.
Palmer was selected by the Chargers in the third round with the 77th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his debut season, he recorded 33 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns.
He quickly improved in his sophomore season, making 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns. He continued to be a popular target for Herbert in 2023, making 38 receptions for 581 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
While he's newer to the Chargers, Chark is an NFL veteran who was a standout with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars selected Chark in the second round with the 61st overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his first year, he recorded 14 receptions for 174 receiving yards.
However, Chark exploded in 2019, making 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games, leading the team in scoring by a non-kicker. He was the fifth Jaguar ever to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He was named to the Pro Bowl.
Chark had another impressive season in 2020, recording 53 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.
Unfortunately, Chark's 2021 season was marred by injury, having to recover from finger surgery and fracturing his ankle in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. In four games, Chark made seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
Afterward, Chark signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. After missing multiple games due to injury, Chark made 30 receptions for three touchdowns and 502 yards, the third-most on the team.
In 2023, Chark signed another one-year deal with the Panthers. He recorded 35 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.
