Chargers News: Brenden Rice Gives Incredibly Insightful Perspective On Falling in Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers landed a potential steal in the NFL Draft when they selected wide receiver Brenden Rice out of USC in the 7th round. Rice fell from his projection of being taken much earlier in the draft but he has stayed positive throughout.
He provided an incredibly insightful perspective that he had taken since things didn't go the way he had liked during draft weekend.
"You gotta look at everything as a blessing in disguise."
This is exactly the way that Rice should be looking at things, especially being a 7th round pick. While things didn't go exactly as he would have hoped in the draft, he landed with a strong quarterback in Justin Herbert.
Now Rice has a chip on his shoulder and can use that to his advantage. If he performs well, the Chargers will have no choice but to play him more this coming season.
He could easily become a favorite receiving target of Herbert and Los Angeles would benefit from that. Rice has all the tools needed to become an impactful player in the NFL and now just needs to show what he can do.
