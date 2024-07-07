Chargers News: Could LA Add More WR Help?
Should the Los Angeles Chargers still add another wide receiver before the start of the 2024 regular season?
The wide receiver position has been notoriously weak for the Chargers since they released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. The Chargers have some young talent, but no bonafide No. 1 superstar at the position.
While the Chargers plan to transition to a more run-heavy offense under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, it's still important to have at least one great receiver, especially with a strong-armed quarterback like Justin Herbert.
Currently, the Chargers' top receivers are Joshua Palmer, 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston, and 2024 second-round pick Ladd McConkey. They also added free agent D.J. Chark, and have a couple of former late-round picks in Simi Fehoko, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson.
The Chargers would surely love a breakout year from Johnston or Palmer, or a strong rookie campaign from McConkey, but none of the trio has yet to hit 800 yards in an NFL season.
If the Chargers want to add some more depth or proven experience at the position, there are a couple of free-agent candidates at the position remaining. Former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas leads the list. He was one of the top receivers in the league during his prime, but his recent injury history makes him a risky player to consider. Another former 1,000-yard receiver available is former Las Vegas Raider Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow's production has dipped significantly in the past two seasons, but he does bring experience. Other available receivers include Jamal Agnew and Russell Gage.
There aren't a ton of top options on the market at this point of the year, but even if they opt to not add another receiver before the regular season, there is the possibility that they could acquire one before the NFL trade deadline.
