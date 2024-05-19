Chargers News: Could Los Angeles be Super Bowl-Caliber Good?
The Los Angeles Chargers enter the new season with fresh hope of a better future. After hiring Jim Harbaugh to take over as the head coach, Los Angeles has a certain buzz around them that they haven't had in some time.
They have improved the roster from last year, even if they lack experience in some positions. Los Angeles will be out to prove people wrong this year, possibly even more so than most people believe.
NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks believes that with Harbaugh now in the mix, the Chargers could compete for the Lombardi Trophy, even as early as this season.
"Harbaugh, in particular, has won at every level by utilizing a ground-and-pound attack -- despite routinely having talented quarterbacks at his disposal...Since taking over the Chargers in January, Harbaugh has constantly emphasized the significance of the offensive line. It is apparent that his winning blueprint starts and ends with the big boys up front."
While the Chargers may be a little away from Super Bowl contention, the postseason isn't out of the question. The AFC is loaded with strong teams so there is very little room for error on the part of the Bolts.
But if things break in their favor, Los Angeles could be very competitive this year. Brooks may be a little hopeful but the Chargers should be much better this season.
More Chargers: Safeties Coach Explains Long History with Ascendant Young Player