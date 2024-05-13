Chargers News: Flaws in Justin Herbert's Game Limit His Preseason QB Ranking
Heading into the new NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers at least know that they have a star at the quarterback position. Justin Herbert gives this team a legit chance every time out and the Bolts heavily believe in him.
However, Cody Benjamin of CBS ranked Herbert at No. 9 in his quarterback rankings heading into the new season. Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, C.J. Stroud, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott were all ranked ahead of him.
"He's gotten flak recently for an inability to translate early career numbers into big-time wins. And now his supporting cast has been swapped out. But the arm is there, and new coach Jim Harbaugh should settle things down by prioritizing a tougher ground game."
If Harbaugh can help Herbert win the big games, his status around the league will rise up heavily. Everyone knows that Herbert is a top-tier quarterback but his inability to win the games that mattered most has held him back.
Herbert has shown that he is a great talent but he has been lacking as a floor-raiser for the Bolts. With Harbaugh now in the mix, the Chargers should be even more competitive, at least in the years to come.
The combination of Herbert and Harbaugh has the potential to be the next great NFL duo, giving the Bolts a strong sense of culture. Hopefully, for the sake of the Chargers, Herbert can take things to the next level this coming season.
