Chargers News: Former Raiders Offensive Lineman Attacks Los Angeles
It has become a tradition that the Los Angeles Chargers release a thread on social media right before the schedule release where they post the upcoming opponents as pop-tart flavors. It's all done in good fun and fans love these posts.
However, one former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman seemed to criticize the Chargers for the one regarding the Raiders. The Chargers posted a picture of a pop-tart saying "Frosted Garbage" next to the Raiders in the thread. Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed with the New York Giants this offseason, wasn't happy.
Eluemunor has since deleted his response on X. But it said, "If I remember correctly last season The Raiders (Including Myself) beat that ass on National TV and put 63 up on y’all’s garbage team. We literally had a 350 pound Nose Tackle score on y’all like cmon lmfao"
While the Raiders did blow out the Chargers, it's a little off that Eluemunor took offense to this, especially since he is no longer with the team. Los Angeles made this post to have some fun at the expense of opponents, much like every other team in the NFL.
While Eluemunor is no longer on the roster, the rivalry between the Chargers and Raiders remains very strong. When the two teams meet up this season, including in the season opener, we are such to see some fireworks out on the field.
