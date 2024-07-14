Chargers News: Freshly-Signed Defensive Lineman Expecting to Bolster Defense
The Los Angeles Chargers roster looks a little different than it did when last season ended. Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Bolts remade the team in order to find more success.
Within this, it saw the Chargers bring in multiple new faces to the team. Los Angeles believes they can compete for the postseason next season if things can fall into place.
Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire believes that the addition of defensive tackle Poona Ford could make a big impact this season. Los Angeles brought Ford in this offseason to help bolster the defensive line.
"The Chargers signed Ford with the expectation that he would play a significant role in the middle of the defensive line. He is coming off a down year with the Bills, so they’re banking on a bounce-back season. The 5-foot-11 and 310-pound Ford is a squatty defensive tackle who is at his best when rushing the passer. He was elite at defending the run dating back to his playing days with the Seahawks, so I’m hoping he can retain that skill."
Last year, Ford only played in eight games with the Buffalo Bills. He didn't have a great season, posting just nine total tackles and one sack.
However, the Chargers are looking for him to bounce back this year and get back into form. In 2021, he posted 53 total tackles and two sacks while with the Seattle Seahawks.
Ford isn't expected to be the focal point of the Chargers defense but he can make a difference. His presence along the line will help and give the Bolts another potential option to use to stop the run or pressure the quarterback.
More Chargers: LA Hoping Rookie Can Become Top Defensive Play-Caller