Chargers News: How Dual TE Will Bolster LA Offense
The Los Angeles Chargers added multiple new pieces across the offense this offseason, giving them almost an entirely new look. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the fold, the Chargers will be looking to break through this year toward the postseason again.
However, much of that success will depend on how the offense looks. With the team relying on most young players, it could be a rough adjustment. But luckily for Los Angeles, the front office signed a few veterans at the tight end spot.
Both Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly aren't household names but they are quality players that can make a difference. Having both of them should give quarterback Justin Herbert security blankets to throw the ball too.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic broke down some film on the two players, showing how this dual tight end team could help the Chargers offense this year.
"Dissly and Hurst are the top two tight ends on the depth chart. Both players are slated to have major roles in the offense in 2024. Dissly will be the best run-blocking tight end the Chargers have rostered since 2020 when they had Hunter Henry and Virgil Green. Hurst brings more as a receiver and should be a factor in the passing game. Hurst is coming off a down year. He finished 2023 with 18 catches for 184 yards. But he has proven production as a receiver, most recently with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, when he caught 52 passes."
Due to the differences between the two players, it could help Los Angeles in different sets and situations. Both players have been in the league for some time now so they have seen it all.
Herbert loves to throw the ball to tight ends and Harbaugh's offense normally is built around throwing to tight ends. We could see strong seasons from both players this year as they look to help open things up for the entire team.
