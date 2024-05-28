Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Coach of the Year Odds Are Insanely High
There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers, especially since they acquired new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh returns to the NFL after a nine-season absence, while he coached the Michigan Wolverines to a national title.
Harbaugh previously coached the San Francisco 49ers between the 2011 and 2014 seasons, where he completely turned the team around. Of the four seasons he coached the team, they went to the playoffs three times and appeared in the Super Bowl once.
The hope is he can do the same thing for the Chargers by implementing a new culture change of accountability. The hope for the team to return to AFC relevancy is so high, that Harbaugh is now high on the list for Coach of the Year honors bets.
According to DraftKings sportsbook, Harbaugh is tied for first with Chicago Bears Matt Eberflus at +900 odds to receive Coach of the Year honors. Tied for second at +1100 odds are Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Everyone expects that Harbaugh can turn the Chargers around in the same manner that he did with the 49ers back in 2011. The 49ers went from a 6-10 record to 13-3 and secured a playoff berth in their first year under Harbaugh.
The Chargers could experience the same kind of rise, though they are up against some stiff competition in the AFC. Teams like the Chiefs, Texans, Jets, Dolphins, Bills, and Ravens are all playoff hopefuls. If Harbaugh can lead his team past most of these teams in the regular season, he will run away with the Coach of the Year honors.