Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Connections Run Deep in Latest 2025 Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh to lead the organization forward following multiple years of coming up short of expectations. After leading the University of Michigan to a championship, Harbaugh decided it was time to return to the NFL.
It was a strong match between the two sides, with Harbaugh understanding the pressure that he is now under to win in Los Angeles. The Bolts' rebuild may take some time before it fully takes off but the organization has the idea of sustained success in mind.
While we don't know where the Chargers will finish the 2024 season, it's never too early to start thinking about the draft. In a recent 2025 NFL mock draft by Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team, the Chargers pick has some Harbaugh roots in it.
In this scenario, they took tight end Colston Loveland out of Michigan at pick No. 19,
"Not only is it convenient to stick Colston Loveland with former head coach Jim Harbaugh, but it addresses a massive need for the rebuilding Los Angeles Chargers offense. Loveland is the latest tight end prospect with stellar speed, soft hands, and a great change of direction for his size. He would stretch the field for Justin Herbert and the offense. His blocking is the real key to lock in this draft spot, and Harbaugh already knows he can count on Loveland in the trenches."
The Bolts may need some help at the tight end position, given the uncertainty of the ones on the roster currently. Loveland knows Harbaugh and vice versa, creating a strong sense of unity.
This past season, Loveland put up 45 catches for 649 yards and four scores. He is the kind of tight end that could fully unlock the Chargers offense, giving real thought to this pairing next season if it came to fruition.
