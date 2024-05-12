Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Explains Arc, Timeline for Rookie Minicamp Development
Entering into the 2024-25 season, the Los Angeles Chargers have their work cut out for them to become a competitive team. After finishing last season with a record of 5-12, the Bolts brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh to lead the new regime forward.
The organization also drafted some very talented players in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving them hope for the future. Harbaugh has been known to favor veterans over rookies at times but even he understands the talent he has to work with.
He opened up about the timeline for some of these guys, explaining his thought process on the development.
"I don't believe in bringing guys off of airplanes from all over the country and going 11-on-11," Harbaugh said. "What you're allowed to do is not the level I want to go to with these guys.
If the rookies can come in and compete, the Bolts will be in great shape. They have some holes along the roster but the Chargers are much better suited right now than they were a few weeks ago.
"They came out and did exactly what we wanted," Harbaugh said. "I think we're going to have a really, really good chance — fighting chance — that when Monday comes, these rookies will be pretty close to up to speed and won't be slowing down the veterans."
While Los Angeles may not become a top team in the AFC right away, they are building forward. Harbaugh has his work cut out for him to bring this team together but the development of these rookies will be paramount in this success.
