Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Offers Frank Assessment of Trey Pipkins' Move to Starting Right Guard
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Los Angeles Chargers are now looking to push the envelope forward. Normally, Harbaugh's teams have been strong on the offensive line and in the running game, which is how the Bolts have built the roster this offseason.
One of the biggest questions around this team is how the offensive line will look following some struggles to protect start quarterback Justin Herbert last year. One of those questions comes from lineman Trey Pipkins and his move to starting guard.
Harbaugh gave an honest assessment of Pipkins moving, giving him some confidence along the way.
"Extremely capable of doing it," Harbaugh said about Pipkins. "He's an outstanding player, he's an outstanding tackle and he's an outstanding guard."
If Pipkins can improve his play this season then the Bolts could surprise some people. The protection of Herbert is the most important factor in this season, making sure he is upright from the jump of the year.
Harbaugh has built teams that use the offensive line and running game to open the passing game and it seems no different now with the Bolts. The Chargers have the tools to make a surprise run this season but need to show out on the field to prove people wrong.
