Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Predicted To Win Massive Award In First Year Back
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to make some noise in 2024. The Bolts are looking for a bounce-back season, and all signs point to their doing just that, thanks to their head coach, Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers hired Harbaugh in February after a lackluster 2023 season.
With Harbaugh at the helm, the Chargers are preparing to make a significant impact in the league. The 60-year-old head coach, known for his strategic prowess, could leave an immediate mark. In fact, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated is already predicting that Harbaugh will win the Coach of the Year in his first year back in the NFL.
"Slightly edging out Brian Daboll's work with the stunning second-place Giants, Harbaugh will be rewarded for capping a massive turnaround for the Los Angeles Chargers and ushering in a new era of toughness and grit," said Orr. "Sending the Chargers to the playoffs a little more than a year after the team was waxed 63–21 by the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time, leading to the firing of Brandon Staley, is enough to earn the award despite some spirited performances around the league. Harbaugh will go 1–1 against the Chiefs in his first year, with both games ending within a field goal."
After nine seasons in the college game, Harbaugh returned to the NFL after his stint in San Francisco from 2011-14. Harbaugh is no stranger to winning the award, as he won it in 2011, his first year as an NFL head coach.
It is not out of the realm of possibility that we will see the same thing happening with the Chargers. Harbaugh will make his mark immediately, and the Bolts could be one of the surprise teams in the league. The first-year Charger head coach has what he needs to complete the job.
