Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Reacts to Growth of Quentin Johnston, 'Going in a Great Direction'
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is making notable strides in practice, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Johnston certainly endured some growing pains in his rookie season. In 2023, Johnston struggled with dropped passes and being a reliable weapon for Herbert.
Flash forward to 2024 and the sophomore wideout is slowly forming a connection with Justin Herbert in practices as of late. The recent bond between Johnston and Herbert might dissuade any trade talks for the receiver.
Johnston's growth has certainly caught the eye of Harbaugh.
"He may be one of the great examples. I see players being coached really well," Harbaugh said. "Our guys, our coaches are doing a phenomenal job, and I see the players absorbing that and putting it into practice. That's how you know some really good coaching going on, Sanj's doing a tremendous job. But yeah, Q has been steadily climbing, going in a great direction. I think them getting the offense down more, they know it better than they did six months ago, four months ago. They'll know it better six months from now. I see that being a piece of the puzzle. But most of all, it's him attacking it, being really mentally strong, staying steady, attacking the meetings, the training, and the practices. Great discipline, really football discipline which is, to me, can you repeatedly do what you're capable of doing. I see Quentin on that track"
His struggle to be consistent throughout his rookie season and early on in training camp led many people to believe Johnston's time with the Chargers would soon come to an end.
Although nothing has been confirmed, his recent revival in practice might be exactly what the Chargers coaching staff needed to see from him.
The new regime isn't as kind when it comes to underperformance. The Chargers are taking a more cutthroat approach to players who don't live up to expectations.
However, the Chargers did make a big investment in Johnston when they drafted him in the first round of the 2023 draft.
Johnston was slated to be a solid backup to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and in later seasons, the Bolts hoped he would fill the shoes of Allen as the No. 1 receiver. He hasn't quite met those expectations. The TCU product certainly isn't ready to be a starter, but he could very well snag the No. 4 receiver spot.
The wide receiver room is currently made up of Ladd McConkey, DJ Chark, and Joshua Palmer. No other receivers have been confirmed.