Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh's Attention To Detail Trickling Down To Rest of Team
New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is one for details. He understands that making sure things are in order and organized can be the difference between winning and losing games.
Since he has taken over the Bolts this offseason, Harbaugh has spent time restructuring the organization. He has won a lot of football games and wants his players to understand the importance of paying attention to details.
It has seemed to rub off already as his guys are working harder than ever. Star defensive edge Joey Bosa opened up about how his attention to detail has been trickling down to them.
“The details are really important,” outside linebacker Joey Bosa said. “You could pretend that leaving your shoes a mess or your locker a mess isn’t a big deal and what matters is playing football, but I think all of those tiny details and things kind of add up and leak into the important stuff like what you’re doing on the field.”
Having a strong culture within a locker room can determine if it makes or breaks a team. Harbaugh understands this fact and his players want to win just as much as he does.
If this continues, the Chargers may be able to shock some people this coming season. They will look to get themselves back into the playoff mix one step at a time.
