Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh's Expectations for LA Rookies in Minicamp
The Los Angeles Chargers completed their two-day rookie minicamp. Many Chargers rookies shined in their first taste in the NFL.
Many of these rookies, who will play a crucial role for the Chargers in the upcoming season, are expected to give their all, as emphasized by head coach Jim Harbaugh. While not all may secure a spot on the 53-man roster, their dedication is vital to the team's success.
"I was just trying to get the heart rate up a little bit, you know. Get the sweat."
Harbaugh also elaborated on his plan to get the rookies up to speed with the veterans.
“Think of it this way, we got the veterans who have been going for about five weeks now,” he explained. “I look at this as my job of, we have rookies that are coming on to the 405 [freeway]. The traffic is moving fast and here come these new players and I have Friday, Saturday, Sunday to get them to understand the system, to learn the plays so they won’t slow down the veterans when they merge on Monday."
The Chargers and Harabiugh will look to have their hats on a handful of their rookies, whether drafted or undrafted. At this point, everyone has a shot at making the team and will have a chance to impress their coaches in the coming months. Per recent reports, their second-round draft pick, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, seventh-round draft pick Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson have made a strong impression on the first day of rookie minicamp.
The vision is clear, and Harbaugh is wasting no time putting his fingerprints on this team.
