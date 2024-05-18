Chargers News: Joe Hortiz Reveals Interesting Thoughts on Harbaugh-Bowl For Upcoming Season
With the release of the NFL schedule this week, the Los Angeles Chargers saw that the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens was being put on Monday Night Football. Many expected this to happen due to the storylines surrounding the game but now it's official.
It will be a family setting when the two teams square off as the Harbaugh brothers will be facing each other. Both Jim and John have coached against one another but this will be the first time in a long time that it happens. The game has been dubbed the Harbaugh-Bowl and it should make for great TV.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz appeared on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams and discussed his feelings on the upcoming game against the Ravens.
"It'll be playing against family..."
While both brothers root for the other's success, this game will be a battle. They are very familiar with how they like to do things within a football game so it will be a challenge for each side to counter different moves.
This game is one of the more highly-anticipated games on the entire NFL schedule, which made it perfect for a primetime slot. Los Angeles may not be seen as a Super Bowl contender right now but there are always teams that surprise people each season. Maybe the Bolts could be one of those teams this coming season and this game fully lives up to the hype it has been getting.
