Chargers News: Joey Bosa Joins Host of Defensive Players on Latest Injury Report
The Los Angeles Chargers have placed 10 players, primarily on defense, on their injury report ahead of their Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Outside linebacker Joey Bosa was limited in practice on Wednesday with a back injury. This is a separate injury from when Bosa missed time in practice during training camp because of a hand injury.
The four-time Pro Bowler is looking to stay healthy this season after he was limited to playing in a combined 14 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Bosa played like his old self during the Chargers' season debut Sunday, as he put up seven total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and three pressures on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Edge rusher Khalil Mack also was limited in Wednesday's practice, but the Chargers listed Mack as a "non-injury related" rest day.
Linebackers Junior Colson and Denzel Perryman were both placed on the injury report as well. Colson was a full participant despite a knee injury while Perryman was limited due to a thigh issue.
Safety Alohi Gilman was among two players on the list that did not practice on Wednesday. Gilman was out with a knee injury while cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor missed practice because of a fibula injury.
Two more Chargers cornerbacks landed on the injury report in Asante Samuel Jr. and Tarheeb Still. Both Samuel (shoulder) and Still (hip) participated in practice fully on Wednesday.
On offense, wide receiver Joshua Palmer was limited due to a knee injury. The wide receiver room is already limited since D.J. Chark is currently on the injured reserve with a hip injury. He will have to miss at least three more games before he is eligible to return. During Sunday's victory over the Raiders, Palmer caught two passes for 15 yards.
Finally, running back Hassan Haskins lands on the injury report with a toe injury that kept him limited Wednesday. In Week 1, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins were the only running backs to see carries in the game.
The Chargers are preparing for their second game of the season against the Panthers on Sunday as they seek the chance to start the year 2-0.
