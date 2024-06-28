Chargers News: Joshua Palmer Unpacks Not Having Keenan Allen, Mike Williams Around
As the Los Angeles Chargers come into the 2024 season, the offense has a new look to it. Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are gone, with the Bolts replacing them with multiple young receivers.
It's a gamble but the Bolts are looking toward long-term success. The front office believed that this was the route to go, giving them more sustained success down the line.
Veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer is still with the team and even he still finds it weird that Allen and Williams are gone. He opened up about their departures recently.
“Definitely different when you’re used to having your two best friends out there and now they are not,” Palmer said. “But they’re nothing but a phone call away and I’m ready to move forward.”
This is a good approach to take from Palmer while understanding that the NFL is a business at the end of the day. His relationships with the two players will never go away and they can always message each other to talk.
Palmer will be counted on to step up this season and possibly help the younger players grow throughout the season. If he can make a direct impact, the Bolts offense could be better than many expect it to be this year.
