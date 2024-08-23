Chargers News: Junior Colson Leads Players to Watch in Bolts Preseason Finale
After a solid performance throughout practice, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson is a player to watch in Saturday's preseason finale.
Colson missed the first few weeks of training camp while he recovered from an appendectomy. When the linebacker made his return last week, it was evident that Colson was going to be a must-watch player against the Dallas Cowboys.
Colson made splash plays in a number of practices. He showcased his athleticism, speed and ability to read a screen pass.
The linebacker hasn't made an appearance in the preseason yet, but fans will get a preview of Colson on Saturday.
Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley have already been named as the starting linebackers for the Chargers, but fans could get a preview of Colson in the special teams unit this season or as a defensive backup.
The Chargers selected Colson as a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The linebacker played for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at Michigan.
"We drafted him where we drafted him for a reason," Minter said.
It's evident the Los Angeles coaching staff believes Colson will thrive in the league.
"Definitely exciting. Obviously, a guy I know very well and I have a good idea of what he knows about our defense," Minter said. "But want to see him do it at this level and against this caliber of players. Excited to see that ramp-up happen."
Colson made a huge play in practice where he perfectly read a screen pass and sprinted into the backfield to cover ten yards and recorded a tackle for loss. Those were exactly the kind of plays Minter was looking for from the linebacker.
Now, Colson has the opportunity to showcase his abilities in a live NFL game. The linebacker was a pivotal player in Michigan's national championship campaign, the question remains as to whether he can replicate his performance in the league.
Harbaugh and Minter are hoping the rookie continues to be a key contributor in Los Angeles. Colson will have to prove that he is in Saturday's preseason finale.
"It's a big week for a lot of people," Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters. "For all of us, really."
The last preseason game is a chance for players to make their case as to why the Chargers should make room for them on the roster. Colson is slated to be on the lower end of the depth chart for the Bolts, but has a chance to become a defensive starter in years to come.