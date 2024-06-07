Chargers News: Justin Herbert Continues to Flex Elite Talent at OTAs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert put on a clinic at OTAs this week, reminding everyone why the former No. 6 overall pick is one of the best passers in the league.
At OTAs, Herbert showcased his versatile talents and strength as a thrower, effortlessly chucking a football deep toward a receiver running down the field and completing a "no look" pass. Herbert completed three touchdown passes in total on the practice day, setting a strong tone for the team's upcoming pass offense.
Herbert has flown relatively under the radar in terms of talk of the NFL's best quarterbacks offseason after missing the latter part of the 2023 season due to injury and Herbert already signed his gigantic contract extension last offseason. Additionally, lots of the talk surrounding the Chargers this offseason has naturally revolved around new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Still, Herbert remains this team's best weapon and glimmering sparkle of hope. He is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he completed 65.1% of his passes for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 13 games. Throughout his career so far, Herbert has a career 66.6 percent completion rate for 17,223 yards, 114 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: Derwin James Jr. Comes Within Top-10 Of New Safety Rankings
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Spending Extra Time on This Group in Offseason Training