Chargers News: Justin Herbert 'Progressing' With Latest Injury
While the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was devastating, the real repercussions came with all of the injured players leaving the game.
Multiple key Chargers players left the Week 3 game injured, including star defensive end Joey Bosa, offensive lineman Rashawn Slater, and rookie offensive lineman Joe Alt.
However, the most worrying injury is for quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert, who has been a star for Los Angeles since 2020, originally injured his ankle against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. He reaggravated it against Pittsburgh.
Despite fans calling to give Herbert a week of rest, reports suggest that the Oregon graduate could still play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update for the star quarterback after he received an MRI this past Monday.
"Justin Herbert had an MRI on Monday that revealed he is 'progressing,' according to Jim Harbaugh," Popper said. "Harbaugh added that Herbert might do some things in practice today."
Additionally, DraftSharks reported that Herbert is out of his walking boot.
While it's definitely good news to hear that the injury is progressing, the report that Herbert might participate in practice has fans worried.
Multiple users on X responded to Popper's post that they want Herbert to sit this weekend in order to recover. Additionally, Dr. Jesse Morse of The Injury Expertz recommended in a reply that Herbert sit out Week 4 and take advantage of the Week 5 Bye.
"It is in his best interest to rest Week 4, take advantage of the Week 5 bye and he would have almost 3 weeks to heal his high-ankle sprain," Morse said. "Returning for Week 4 and further reinjuring could result in a grade 3 high-ankle sprain which require surgery (4-6 weeks RTP) or possibly a season-ending surgery."
Morse also noted that the Chargers will be missing their two top offensive lineman, Slater and Alt. This means Herbert's chance of reinjury is "really high."
At this moment, there's no telling what Harbaugh and the Chargers will do for the Week 4 game. That being said, Harbaugh is ready to play backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
“Wish we would have given him a little more time there to operate, but I was pleased with his performance,” Harbaugh said, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times. "He’s a competitor. Competitors are welcome here at the Los Angeles Chargers.”
More Chargers: Los Angeles' Derwin James Loses Appeal, One-Game Suspension is Upheld