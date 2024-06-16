Chargers News: Justin Herbert Shines at Bolts' Minicamp
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reminded everyone of the kind of passer he is at Bolts' minicamp, putting on a show during minicamp. The former Pro Bowler and 5,000-yard passer has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since getting drafted in 2020 and has been reminding the league of his talent after his 2023 season was cut short due to injury.
Herbert especially went off on Wednesday, throwing five different touchdown passes in practice. He hit multiple new targets for those touchdowns, including tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receivers D.J. Chark and Simi Fehoko. Along with his new weapons, Herbert threw two touchdowns to fourth-year receiver Joshua Palmer, Chargers.com's Eric Smith reported.
Herbert also showed his rapport with rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey earlier this week, completing multiple passes to the second-round pick out of Georgia. With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen leaving for different teams this offseason, McConkey has an opportunity to make an impact early in the passing game.
With the mandatory minicamp now over after this week, the team will not resume practice until training camp in mid-late July. However, Herbert mentioned that he and his receivers will continue to work together in the meantime.
