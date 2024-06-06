Chargers News: Khalil Mack Lands In Top-10 Of NFL Edge Rushers In New Ranking
One of the few bright spots from the Los Angeles Chargers 2023 season was edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack threw back the clock a little bit, posting his best season since 2017.
Mack has been a star in the NFL since being drafted and he put up some incredible numbers in 2023. He posted 74 total tackles and 17 sacks on the year, bringing some real energy to the Bolts' defense.
Now entering 2024, Mack has been rewarded with a top 10 ranking in a new edge rusher ranking. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked Mack at No. 7 in his edge rusher rankings entering 2024.
"Just when Mack is supposed to be slowing down, he recorded his highest run-defense (90.8) and pass-rush (86.3) grades since he was a Chicago Bear in 2020. At 32 years old, he was back to his elite ways in 2023."
If Mack produces like he did in 2023, the Chargers will be in great shape. They have completely revamped the roster under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and Mack is a central focal point behind that.
He will need to show that he can replicate the production he put up, adding more to his impressive legacy. The Chargers are counting on Mack once again this year and he has shown no signs that he can't live up to the expectations.
