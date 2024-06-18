Chargers News: LA Defense Looking Particularly Adept in Key Area
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season ready to shock the football world. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, Los Angeles has a certain buzz around them that they haven't had in years.
The Bolts spent this offseason overhauling much of the organization, including getting the roster to be more like a Harbaugh-led team. The Chargers have been working hard during OTA's so far this summer, particularly paying attention to one area.
According to Eric Smith of Chargers.com, the Bolts have been paying more attention to red zone defense.
"The Bolts spent two different chunks of practice working in the red zone, and it was the Chargers first-team defense went up against Justin Herbert's unit in a 7-on-7 drill. The offense initially had the ball on the 10-yard line but the secondary forced an incompletion in the corner of the end zone."
If the Chargers can shore up the red zone defense, it would vastly help them win more games this season. Sometimes keeping a team to only a field goal rather than a touchdown, even early on in a game, can make all the difference.
Harbaugh-led teams are normally strong on the defensive side of the ball so the Bolts are trying to emulate that fact. This is a good step forward for this unit, giving them more credibility heading into the season.
