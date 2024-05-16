Chargers News: LA Earns Major Prime Time Game Love
The Los Angeles Chargers 2024 season schedule is now out and the team is looking forward to proving many people wrong this year. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Bolts have a certain buzz around them that they haven't had in some time.
With this, the NFL knows that the Chargers are going to be a heavily watched team this season. While Los Angeles may not be a Super Bowl contender right now, they are still a good bet for ratings.
Within the new schedule, Los Angeles was given three primetime games. This means that the Chargers will get a chance to play under the brightest of lights multiple times this year.
The first primetime game for the Chargers comes on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 7. Arizona should be a better team, making this a potentially high-scoring affair.
The second primetime game for Los Angeles is in Week 12 when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. This will be the Har-Bowl, with Harbaugh going up against his brother John under the lights.
Finally, the Bolts will head to Kansas City for Sunday Night Football in Week 14. Playing the Chiefs is always a great matchup, giving the potential for another classic.
Of course, the Bolts could always get another primetime game depending on how things shake out. The NFL is always looking at moving game start time based on where teams are at in a season.
More Chargers: LA's Schedule Release Troll of Chiefs' Harrison Butker Goes Viral