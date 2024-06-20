Chargers News: LA's Active Offseason Given Very High Praise
The Los Angeles Chargers' addition of new head coach Jim Harbaugh has vaulted them into the conversation for the playoffs this year. Harbaugh is known for having his teams be ready and prepared, something his predecessor seemingly never did.
Los Angeles put together a strong offseason to build a team that they believe can contend. It didn't have any massive moves but rather ones that could help them slowly build toward sustained success.
ESPN's Seth Walder graded each NFL team's offseason and it landed with the Chargers receiving an A-. The team has put themselves into a place of contention entering the season, something that not many could have believed at the end of the season last year.
“It’s hard not to buy the Chargers long term with Harbaugh on board given his incredible track record and Justin Herbert under center,” Walder said. “This is a team that should be a force in the future.”
Los Angeles was meticulous in their pursuit of getting players to fit the mold that Harbaugh wanted to build and it has resulted in a stronger roster. Walder praised some of the smaller signings that the Bolts made this offseason, giving them more depth across the board.
"They made minor moves in free agency — signing veteran players such as linebacker Denzel Perryman, running back Gus Edwards, center Bradley Bozeman and tight end Hayden Hurst — released high-priced receiver Mike Williams and traded receiver Keenan Allen, another costly veteran. They retained their two veteran edge rushers, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack (a bit of a surprise), but got them to take pay cuts."
If Los Angeles can come together quickly, it could be a playoff year for them. They hold a relatively easy schedule this season so they will need to take advantage of that fact early and often.
This is a building year for the organization but getting some needed playoff experience could be extremely beneficial down the line.
