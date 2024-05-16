Chargers News: LA's Schedule Release Troll of Chiefs' Harrison Butker Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Chargers released a new video for their 2024 schedule release and it was pure gold. It features each game being told through an SIMS-inspired lens, making for great content.
Within the video, they trolled Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butler by putting him in a kitchen and baking some food. This comes after Butler was criticized for making some sexist comments during a commencement speech recently.
The comments that Butker made were uncalled for and seriously outdated. He will likely be hearing from the Chiefs in this manner.
Los Angeles's social media team clearly wanted to make a point with this troll and they did just that. The video went viral and it was seen all over.
The Chargers social media team is widely considered one of the best in all of sports so this is nothing new. But the added troll here does make for this rivalry to be even more entertaining this season. Hopefully, Butker can understand why his comments have been criticized and he will learn from this moment going forward.
