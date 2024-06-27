Chargers News: Los Angeles Hosting Major Initiative for Third Straight Year
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to continue giving back to the world of sports medicine by putting together strong efforts in the field. The NFL announced the third straight year of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative and the Chargers are taking part in the program.
The entire point of the program is to help diversify a pipeline of students who are interested in making a career out of sports medicine. The ultimate goal of the NFL is to eventually diversify more NFL medical staff down the line.
This was first put together in 2022 and is a joint program between the NFL, the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS), and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). It's a cool program that helps students turn dreams into realities.
Having more representation within a staff or essentially anything allows for more voices to be heard and shared. Especially when it comes to medicine, there are always new cutting-edge ways to treat injuries so this program helps to push everything forward.
Marco Zucconi, Director of Player Health, Wellness & Performance, praised the Chargers for their involvement in this program.
"I think the Chargers have, for a long time, not shied away from diversity in all aspects of the organization, but especially in sports medicine and athletic training," Zucconi said. "There's been a lot of support from the organization and leadership in athletic trainers that have come before me within the Chargers organization."
Los Angeles cares about the future of sports medicine and wants to do their part in helping. This is a great way to make it happen and the Bolts take it very seriously.
