Chargers News: Michigan Alum Unpacks Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp with Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers hosted their highly anticipated two-way rookie mini-camp this past weekend. It was a crucial event, marking the rookies' first time together and around their new coaches and staff. Everyone, from their first pick, offensive tackle Joe Alt, to undrafted rookie free agents, participated in this significant event.
Among the rookies, one player who stands out is wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, a product of Jim Harbaugh's Michigan team. The Chargers and Harbaugh selected Johnson in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Johnson is eager to make his mark not just this summer but also in the seasons to come.
The 23-year-old spoke to the media after practice and unpacked being back on a Harbaugh-led team.
"I feel like coach Harbaugh is very consistent with his mannerisms and the way he treats people, whether he's coaching an NFL team or coaching some middle schoolers. He's going to keep it the same, consistent, attention to detail, and that's just something that I feel like helps us even more. That helps him, trust us and trust what he says and helps our going to when he gives us coaching points."
Johnson played his entire college career at Michigan and under Harbaugh. He played a vital role in making the Wolverines a top-notch program and saw his role increase year after year. In his five seasons at Michigan, Johnson accounted for 138 receptions for 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns, with an average of 14.8 yards per reception in 61 games and 45 starts.
It's too early to tell what kind of a role Johnson could play with the Bolts. However, he does have the upper hand regarding knowing what Harbaugh likes. Johnson could use that to his advantage, put in the work, and let the rest care for itself.
