Chargers News: New Projection Has Surprising Receiver Emerge as Favorite Justin Herbert Weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the 2024 season with a question mark on their wide receiver room. The team opted to draft Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, instead of picking a high-rated receiver like LSU's Malik Nabers.
The Chargers did pick up D.J. Chark during free agency, but Chark isn't exactly the big-time productive wide receiver that the team needs.
General manager Jor Hortiz did manage to bring in two young receivers who might end up being day-one starters Georgia's Ladd McConkey and USC's Brenden Rice. So far, McConkey has been turning heads in training camp and is slated to be Herbert's favorite weapon per a new ESPN projection.
Mike Clay of ESPN projects the production of players on every team each season, and he has a surprising outlook for who the WR1 for the Chargers will be and what they will produce.
According to Clay's projection, McConkey will finish with the most receiving yards on the team with 798 and 5 touchdowns.
Clay also assumes that a more committee type of receiving attack will be what Herbert gets in McConkey at 798 yards, Joshua Palmer at 631 yards, Quentin Johnston at 601 yards, and Chark at 567 yards.
Palmer, Johnston, and Chark are all the veterans on this list, but it appears McConkey could be the biggest pass-catching weapon for Herbert in the 2024 season. With how he has been impressing in training camp so far, this could end up proving true.