Chargers News: Odd New Jim Harbaugh Quote Could Become Team's Motto For 2024 Season
The Jim Harbaugh Era has officially begun, with the Los Angeles Chargers defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 without a single turnover.
Naturally, everyone celebrated the victory in the locker room. Harbaugh stood in the center of the team ready to give a speech, which naturally led to yet another strange quote from the head coach.
"I just wanna say, on behalf of all the newcomers to the Chargers, you know, myself, and everybody else," Harbaugh began. "On behalf of them, we're the lucky ones."
Harbaugh then reiterated a barely audible saying from someone off camera: "The worm has turned!" The entire room cheered.
While this leaves a strange and likely disgusting image in a listener's brain, it's actually the perfect summary of what this season could mean for Los Angeles.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, "the worm has turned" is "used to talk about how a situation can suddenly change so that a person who has been weak/unlucky/unsuccessful can become strong/lucky/successful."
Last year, the Chargers were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL, finishing last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record. One of those losses saw the Raiders score 63 points against Los Angeles.
Now, things look like they may have turned for the better. With Harbaugh at the helm, the Chargers defeated Las Vegas soundly.
The worm has turned indeed.
Game balls were given to Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz for winning their first game with the Chargers. Afterward, Harbaugh called down running back J.K. Dobbins, handing him his game ball.
In the game, Dobbins had rushed for 135 yards, four first downs, and one touchdown on 10 attempts. One rush was for an astonishing 61 yards.
Dobbins thanked the offensive line, quarterback Justin Herbert, and the defense for "holding them down in the first half."
"Keep it real, we were f***ed," Dobbins said. "We can't leave you hanging like that. We gotta do better for y'all, we will... We're gonna keep getting better each and every day. Let's move on to the next week now."
Next, the Chargers face off against the Carolina Panthers, who just lost to the New Orleans Saints 47-10. However, the real test comes in Week 3 when Los Angeles faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the toughest defenses in the league, and the Kansas City Chiefs after that.
Still, spirits remain high for the Chargers, which can be seen when Harbaugh sent the team off with words of encouragement.
"We got a lot of work to do now," Harbaugh said. "...You won't make as much progress in the entire season as you will from Week 1 to Week 2. I'm telling you, this is the Week 2 attack. But we can't get to 2-0 without being 1-0!"
No you can't. The Panthers better watch out.