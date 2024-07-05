Chargers News: OL Reacts to LA's Emphasis on Run Game
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to put more of an emphasis on the running game this season. Harbaugh-led teams normally rely heavily on the run, building out a path to throw the ball.
New Chargers signee Bradley Bozeman spoke about the new emphasis in the run game. He is looking forward to the challenge ahead of the team.
"It puts a lot of confidence and a lot of it on us. I heard what Coach [Harbaugh] said about the offensive line and how he wants us to be the tip of the spear. As offensive linemen, you love that and the responsibility that comes with that. Just go out and impose your will on teams is the whole ideal about being an offensive lineman. Move people against their will and we're going to be committed to that. And then we have just an absolute talent of an arm behind us at quarterback so we're lucky to have a spectacular pass game as well. To be truly balanced in this league is a great system to be in."
Bozeman has worked under new Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman with the Baltimore Ravens so he knows many of the schemes. This should help ease any transition for Bozeman, giving him a better chance for success this season.
If Bozeman can be impactful this year, it could make a big difference for the Chargers. He will be anchoring the offensive line this year and has a lot to prove heading into the season.
