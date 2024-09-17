Chargers News: Panthers' Blowout Loss to Bolts Leads to Benching of Bryce Young
The Los Angeles Chargers secured their second win of the season in dominant fashion, defeating the Carolina Panthers 26-3 at Bank of America Stadium. The Chargers, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, appear to have found new life this season, starting off strong with two consecutive wins. Harbaugh's leadership has been pivotal, and the team looks poised to build on this momentum.
While things are trending upward for the Chargers, the same cannot be said for the Panthers. Carolina currently holds the dubious distinction of being the worst team in the league, both in terms of their roster and overall performance.
Following their blowout loss to the Chargers, the Panthers made a significant change, opting to bench their 2023 No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young, in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. This decision marks a shift from head coach Dave Canales' earlier statement, made on Sunday, where he reaffirmed Young as the team's starting quarterback.
"Bryce is our quarterback," Canales said. "We're going to just continue to shore up and fix the things we need to fundamentally from a scheme standpoint, all those things. These are all valuable reps; these are all valuable games. We'll learn a lot from this game, and, hopefully, we'll take another step this week."
Less than 24 hours later, Canales and the organization reversed course, choosing to move forward with Dalton under center.
Young struggled mightily against the Chargers' defense, completing 18 of 26 passes for a mere 84 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked twice during the game. Despite completing a decent percentage of his passes, Young's inability to generate any meaningful offense underscored the Panthers' struggles. The Chargers' defense capitalized on Carolina's weaknesses throughout the game, making it a one-sided affair.
It's been a tough start to Young's career. Over his first 18 games, he has led the Panthers to just two wins, and this season, the Panthers have scored only 13 points. The issues facing the Panthers go well beyond their quarterback play, but Young's performance has been emblematic of the larger problems plaguing the team.
The Panthers selected Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after trading a significant package to the Chicago Bears that included wide receiver D.J. Moore and five draft picks — two first-rounders, two second-rounders, and a fourth-round pick. Unfortunately, the results have been underwhelming. Young has completed 59.3 percent of his passes, amassing 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions across 18 games. His 2-16 record as a starter has contributed to the Panthers' current state of disarray.
As the Panthers grapple with their ongoing struggles, the Chargers, now 2-0, will look to establish themselves as a playoff contender in the AFC.
The win over Carolina further solidifies their strong start, and with Harbaugh at the helm, the Chargers are aiming to prove they can compete with the best teams in the league moving forward.
