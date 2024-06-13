Chargers News: Pessimistic Outlook Given to New Running Back Room
The Los Angeles Chargers signed a few running backs this offseason to give themselves more of a dynamic approach to the position. They landed Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, both formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, to help with the cause.
Both give the Bolts a jolt of energy in the running back room but there are some concerns with this group.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports classified the Chargers' running back room as a "work in progress". Los Angeles has some work to do with the running backs but they still need to improve in the health area.
"The Chargers effectively adopted the Ravens backfield after signing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in free agency. Dobbins has been plagued with injuries throughout his career, including a torn Achilles last season. Meanwhile, Edwards is a sturdy back but doesn’t have a massive ceiling."
Both running backs that they signed have seen injuries throughout their careers, giving the Chargers some pause heading into the season. For the Bolts to have a successful season, they will need both of these backs to remain as healthy as they can.
While health is important for any team, the Chargers have seen issues with health throughout the years. Maybe this will be the year that they can remain healthy, with the running backs hopefully leading the way.
