Chargers News: Pro Bowlers Love 'Savage' Outlook of New Coach
Like at Michigan, Los Angeles Chargers executive director of player performance Ben Herbert has become popular with his players. Herbert, the director of strength and conditioning at Michigan, was brought onto the Chargers' new staff under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
At Michigan, Herbert was known for helping the Wolverines players reach their top physical performance, strength, and reduce injuries. The Wolverines were one of the most physical teams in college football and won the National Championship last season.
The Chargers players are embracing the addition of Herbert, including top Chargers like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
"Coach Herbert, he's a different type of dude. He's a savage ... he's a savage, Man. That's what you want in that weight room," Mack told reporters.
"He's been great, he's a no-nonsense kind of guy," Joey Bosa told reporters this week. "He understands that guys have been in the business for a long time, Khalil and Me, and we have a way of doing things and all he wants to do is add to that. He stresses all the time that he's a tool for us. He's great, the guys love him. The energy he brings is awesome. The stuff we're doing in the weight room is a great addition to stuff I may do on the side. We had a presentation today with all the certain measurables are changing."
For Bosa and several other Chargers, who have been part of the injury-riddled Bolts teams as of late, having Herbert will hopefully help reduce injuries among the team as well.
"Staying healthy is a huge factor to anyone's success, it's plagued us for a while. He's definitely incredibly beneficial," Bosa added.
