Chargers News: Projecting Quarterback Room's Training Camp Upside
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a turnaround season in 2024, and it will start and end with superstar quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert will look to lead the Bolts to new heights, and while optimism is at an all-time high because of head coach Jim Harbaugh, it is Herbert who is the head of the snake.
Herbert is the QB1, and that is not up for debate; however, the others who follow him could play a vital role if worse comes to worse. The quarterback room is as it stands: Herbert, Eastin Stick, Max Duggan, and Casey Bauman.
Herbert will enter his fifth seen in the league, and he's already earning a hefty amount of money. Unfortunately, his season was cut short in 2023 after suffering a right index finger injury in his throwing hand. Herbert missed the last four games of the season. However, a new season is upon us, and Herbert will look to prove he can be a different maker on a winning team.
The hope is that he remains healthy and won't need the assistance of a Stick, Duggan, or Bauman, whoever earns the second—or third-string position.
Stick, Duggan, and Buamn are names Charger fans hope to never hear throughout the season. However, people are familiar with Stick. He started the season's final four games, and although he failed to lead the team to victory through turmoil, he gained a ton of valuable experience as the starting quarterback.
As for Duggan and Bauman, Duggan was drafted by the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft in the seventh round. Baumn is an undrafted free agent, and his odds of staying with the team outside the practice squad are very low.
It starts and ends with Herbert, but the others can be valuable if their name is called upon.
More Chargers: Chargers Still Need Help In Secondary Heading Into Season