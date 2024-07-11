Chargers News: Rookie CB Impressed Veteran LA Star During Spring
The Los Angeles Chargers 2024 draft class was seen as one of the better ones around the NFL, giving them more young talent to work with. Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles wanted to change things up majorly, going in more of a rebuild to create sustained success.
One of the solid draft picks that they got later in the process was cornerback Tarheeb Still out of Maryland. Still impressed the Bolts during the pre-draft process and they grabbed him in the fifth round at pick No. 137.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Still stood out during the spring to Derwin James Jr. when asked if anyone made an impact on him.
"Rookie fifth-round pick Tarheeb Still started to look more comfortable during mandatory minicamp. In the second-to-last practice of the offseason program, Still had three passes defended, including an interception of Justin Herbert. Still has great instincts and ball skills. James specifically mentioned Still when asked if any young players had jumped out to him in the spring. I expect Still to put some pressure on Taylor early in camp."
Still was great at Maryland last season, posting 45 total tackles, with two of them coming for a loss. He has the ability to read defenses well and use his instincts to help shut plays down.
The Bolts' secondary is in fairly good shape but Still could make a play to be a truly impactful player. If he can perform well in training camp and preseason, Los Angeles may have no choice but to give him snaps once the season starts.
