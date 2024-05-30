Chargers News: Second-Year LA Standout Talks Jim Harbaugh's Approach to the Game
The Los Angeles Chargers' addition of new head coach Jim Harbaugh has the city buzzing about the Bolts for the first time in a long time. There is now a belief that the Chargers could make something happen for themselves down the line, especially given the track record of Harbaugh.
He is coming off winning a National Championship with the University of Michigan, bringing championship pedigree to the team. But it's the fact the Bolts now have a sense of direction that has the players excited.
Defensive player Tuli Tuipulotu explained how different it has been to be around Harbaugh early on.
"I think the fans showed how excited we are that we hired such an experienced coach of winning and that's what we want to do here. We want to win," Tuipulotu said. "We're excited, we just have to take the opportunity and run with it. Having a coach with that much experience, been to the Super Bowl and all that."
The Bolts mindset is simple this season and it's all about winning. The organization wants to take that next step forward to become a sustained winner in the NFL under the tenure of Harbaugh.
"We just want to win," Tuipulotu added.
Tuipulotu himself will be a big piece to the puzzle after a great rookie season. He will be called upon to help lead the defense more so this year, providing them with another standout option.
If the Chargers can put it all together, they could be a surprise for some people. This team has the talent and now just needs to prove themselves out on the field.
