Chargers News: Stats Show How Dominant Keenan Allen Was For LA in 2023
When the Los Angeles Chargers traded away star wide receiver Keenan Allen earlier this offseason, it became a very questionable decision. Allen was coming off a massively impressive 2023 year but the Bolts weren't willing to give him the long-term contract that he wanted.
They shipped him off to the Chicago Bears this offseason, leaving a big hole in the wide receiving room. Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus put together a list of players that had the highest amount of yardage per route run and Allen made the list, sitting in the No. 10 spot.
He averaged 2.36 yards per route run this past season so the Chargers will have to find a way to replicate his level of production.
"The only player on this list who won’t be on their 2023 team in 2024, Allen heads to the Chicago Bears coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL. His 2.36 yards per route run average was the best he has managed in a season since 2017."
Last season, Allen posted 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. He was one of the lone bright spots for the Chargers throughout the season so his dismissal still feels a little odd.
Even at age 32, Allen put up the best year of his career and he made the Bolts more competitive due to it. Now, without him, Los Angeles has to hope that the young wide-outs on the roster can come through, otherwise, the decision to trade Allen will look even worse than it already does.
